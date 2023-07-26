Racial equity has been achieved in Germantown, Tennessee! This is a local news story (for some reason the national media isn’t interested yet 🤔) that deserves much wider coverage. With their water undrinkable, this majority-white city’s residents atone for their white privilege and help make Dr. Kendi's dream a reality.

Quack Dr. Ibram X Kendi declares America is RACIST in a message brought to you by Pfizer and Bank of America — seriously, look up how much this guy makes off his message, and who pays him to proclaim it!

Past Discrimination …

Perhaps you remember all the hullabaloo a few months ago when the water supply was contaminated in Jackson, Mississippi. Five years earlier, Mayor Chokwe Lumumba had promised to make Jackson the “most radical city in America.” The mayor had delivered on his promise. Unfortunately, that agenda did not involve repairing the city’s aging infrastructure, such as its water treatment facilities. After heavy rains caused contamination of Jackson’s water, A…