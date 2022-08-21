A Ghost in the Machine

A Ghost in the Machine

A Ghost in the Machine
A Ghost in the Machine by Daniel D
Vaxxed and Highly Favored (Audio)
0:00
-4:13

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of A Ghost in the Machine

Vaxxed and Highly Favored (Audio)

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla Is Thankful to Be Quadruple Vaxxed after Testing Positive for COVID-19!
Daniel D's avatar
Daniel D
Aug 21, 2022
∙ Paid

Sometimes I wonder if we’re not actually living in a simulation. And then I see something like this, and I stop wondering. This is definitely a simulation. Has to be. No way this is real: Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla proudly and publicly proclaims, “I have tested positive for #COVID19. I am thankful to have received four doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.”

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Daniel D.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Daniel D · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture