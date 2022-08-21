Sometimes I wonder if we’re not actually living in a simulation. And then I see something like this, and I stop wondering. This is definitely a simulation. Has to be. No way this is real: Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla proudly and publicly proclaims, “I have tested positive for #COVID19. I am thankful to have received four doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.”
Vaxxed and Highly Favored (Audio)
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla Is Thankful to Be Quadruple Vaxxed after Testing Positive for COVID-19!
Aug 21, 2022
A Ghost in the Machine by Daniel D
A Ghost in the Machine by Daniel D

A Ghost in the Machine features hot takes on modern life from Daniel D, a regular human in a world gone mad. Daniel is nerdy and philosophical like Woody Allen, loud and angry like Sam Kinison, and full of shit like a clogged gas station toilet. It's all part of Life's rich pageant!
