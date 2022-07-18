Welcome to A Ghost in the Machine Podcast by Daniel D!

Welcome to the first ever episode of A Ghost in the Machine podcast by Daniel D!

Daniel D is a wannabe Renaissance Man: a jack-of-all-trades, master of nothing -- except for those rare occasions when he is master of his domain. Daniel is nerdy and philosophical like Woody Allen, loud and angry like Sam Kinison, and full of shit like a clogged gas station toilet. It's all part of Life's rich pageant!

Daniel D has previously hosted The Crazy Comedy, Humor & Satire Podcast and the What’s Wrong With America podcast, and he’s been involved with dozens of other ill-advised projects that you’ve never heard of.

This podcast should be available on all the major podcast apps soon. For now, you can subscribe to A Ghost in the Machine on Substack to get future podcast episodes and essays. Here’s the RSS feed: https://api.substack.com/feed/podcast/921447.rss

