A Reading of "How the Woke Debate" (Audio)

A Reading of How the Woke Debate (Photo by Hello I'm Nik on Unsplash )

In this lucky 13th episode of A Ghost in the Machine Podcast, released Friday the 13th of January, 2023, Daniel D reads and discusses yesterday’s post, How the Woke Debate: The Way Wokesters "Win" Debates Without Ever Making a Single Good-Faith Argument. This is a humorous sketch that illustrates the underhanded tactics the woke use to subvert discussions, as well as tips for how to counter them.

Here’s a link to the comment thread referenced in the article (in which a wokeist attempted to use ICACA and got schooled for it): https://www.garbageday.email/p/on-the-cutting-edge-of-insurrectionist/comment/11771705

