A Ghost in the Machine by Daniel D
A Reading of "How the Woke Debate" (Audio)
A Reading of "How the Woke Debate" (Audio)

A Humorous Sketch Illustrating the Underhanded Tactics the Woke Use to Subvert Discussions and Tips for Countering Them
Daniel D
Jan 13, 2023
In this lucky 13th episode of A Ghost in the Machine Podcast, released Friday the 13th of January, 2023, Daniel D reads and discusses yesterday’s post, How the Woke Debate: The Way Wokesters "Win" Debates Without Ever Making a Single Good-Faith Argument. This is a humorous sketch that illustrates the underhanded tactics the woke use to subvert discussions, as well as tips for how to counter them.

How the Woke Debate
[The scene is a high-end coffee shop in a gentrified urban neighborhood. An androgynous and porky person, with pink hair and pale, almost translucent skin, named Pat (pronouns “it/its”), stands to its feet and waddles towards a whiteboard on an easel. Pat is surrounded by similarly flabby, ghastly-pale, and sexless people, whose unblinking eyes follow i…
3 years ago · Daniel D

Here’s a link to the comment thread referenced in the article (in which a wokeist attempted to use ICACA and got schooled for it): https://www.garbageday.email/p/on-the-cutting-edge-of-insurrectionist/comment/11771705

If you are listening to this on a podcast app, be sure to subscribe at AGhostInTheMachine.substack.com to get new posts delivered to your email, so you don’t miss out on any future fun!

