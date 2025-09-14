The murders of Charlie Kirk and Iryna Zarutska, and the Left’s response to both, show that we are sharing a country with literal demons …

I was still collecting my thoughts about the savage and senseless murder of Iryna Zarutska, in anticipation of writing a post about that, when I heard the news that Charlie Kirk had been assassinated at a college campus in Utah. I never really listened much to Kirk. His target audience was a generation or two younger than me, yet in spite of his youthful appeal, I also thought of him as a dinosaur of sorts, a throwback to an older, pre-Obama era of corporate conservatism that would never question the core tenets of the post-1964 political order. But after listening to various clips of his interviews and debates, I have come to really admire him. Whatever else he was (or was not), Charlie Kirk was sincere, good-hearted, and completely committed to the belief that we can and should talk to each other, no matter our differences. He gave the benefit of the doubt to those who disagreed with him. No matter how angry and insultingly his opponents behaved, Charlie Kirk always kept his cool. He was firm and unyielding, but always fair and civil. He was so happy and optimistic. He radiated positivity. Unlike the leftists who mindlessly chant about “our democracy,” Charlie Kirk actually did believe in the freedoms and principles required for democracy to work in the first place. And the Left killed him for it. And then the Left very publicly and shamelessly gloated about his murder.

The Murderous Rot Runs Deep …

Who killed Charlie Kirk? That’s still an open question. Law enforcement has arrested a suspect who, if available evidence is to be believed, pulled the trigger, but he did not act alone. Several other evil people cooperated with him, some more actively and directly than others, but they all share a hand in his crime. The murderous rot is much deeper than just one man.

Maybe it was a local terrorist cell of the LGBT Rainbow Death Cult that plotted and carried out Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Maybe FBI agents actively groomed the murderer and his accomplices and facilitated their crimes. Maybe Israel ordered the hit on Charlie Kirk because he was starting to notice too many things that Netanyahu’s government doesn’t want anyone talking about. Maybe it was all of the above. Maybe we’ll never know for sure.

But one thing we do know for sure: Leftists dropped their masks of sanity and flaunted their murderous ambitions for everyone to see. It is always clarifying when Evil reveals itself for what it is.

The Left’s Reaction Reveals Who They Really Are (and Have Been All Along) …

Just a few weeks ago, we saw Evil reveal itself in the viral video of a rapey migrant invader harassing a 12-year-old Scottish girl, forcing her terrified sister to brandish a knife and hatchet to fend him off. We saw the response from both the British authorities and from the Muslim community. Both took the side of the rapey foreigner, just like they have taken the sides of so many thousands of rapey pedophile brown Muslim foreigners before. That incident clarified just how evil British authorities and the Muslim community (the wrath of the true God be upon them) really are.

Then we saw the video Iryna Zarutska’s murder. Zarutska was a young Ukrainian refugee woman (supposedly a demographic beloved by the Left), peacefully riding a Charlotte commuter train while white, returning home from working her restaurant job, being a productive member of society and not bothering anyone. Unfortunately, she sat near a subhuman psychopathic retarded monkey, Decarlos Brown. The sight of a beautiful young white woman minding her own business was infuriating to the demon-possessed Brown. Out of nowhere, Brown began stabbing Zarutska savagely. As the blood gushed from her body, Brown wandered off and announced to his fellow black passengers, “I got that white girl.” The black men and women who witnessed the murder did nothing to help Zarutska. Why would they? She’s a white girl, obviously privileged. Their kinship and loyalty lay with the murderer, because he was brown-skinned like them. A couple of them took out their phones to take pictures — Hey! Don’t miss out on some images that can get you some social media clout! — but not to call 9-1-1.

After Iryna Zarutska’s murder, we learned that a DIEversity-appointee black female magistrate judge, who had never earned a law degree or passed a bar exam, had decreed that Decarlos Brown should be released back into society, despite his lengthy record of violent criminal offenses and obvious insanity. And then we saw black elected officials, pundits, and online influencers take the side of the subhuman psychopathic retarded monkey who had just murdered a girl for being white. And all of that clarified just where things stand when it comes to the “black community” and its leaders. They don’t want justice or fairness or “equity” or any of that; they want the power to punish and murder white people and then gloat about it afterwards. They have enjoyed this power for decades now, despite always crying and caterwauling about how oppressed they are and how racist white people supposedly are. Recent events, like the murder of Iryna Zarutska, as well as Karmelo Anthony’s murder of Austin Metcalf and a million other such incidents of black-on-white criminal violence that go unreported in the regime-affiliated mainstream media that treats black criminals like a Brahmin class, have all been very clarifying to witness. If you weren’t blackpilled (pun intended) before about race relations in America, you were after following the stories of Iryna Zarutska’s murder and its aftermath.

And now we have an assassin from the Rainbow Demon Church murdering Charlie Kirk for hosting a public dialogue in which he dared to assert obviously true facts about human biology that contravene the infernal catechism of the Rainbow Demon Church. And afterwards, leftists of all races, creeds, and colors decided to celebrate Kirk’s murder, openly, shamelessly, gleefully. All of this has been incredibly clarifying and, for many right-leaning normies, even radicalizing. The Left boldly and unrepentantly crossed a major red line, from which there is no going back. Things are falling apart; the center cannot hold; and no one can stop what’s coming next.

The Left Wants You Dead

If you worship Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior, then the Left wants you dead.

If you value the Good, the True, and the Beautiful, then the Left wants you dead.

If you believe that our human Nature is not a blank slate, but rather that some aspects of our Nature are obviously fixed and that our Nature constrains us individually and societally, then the Left wants you dead.

If you believe that whites should be able to live their lives without being harassed and violently attacked by low-IQ, low-impulse-control blacks, and that whites should be able to defend themselves and their families and property against violent black predators and parasites, then the Left wants you dead.

If you believe that homosexuality, transgenderism, and other forms of sexual degeneracy should not be celebrated or promoted by our cultural institutions, and if you promote healthy and natural heterosexual marriage and family values, then the Left wants you dead.

If you believe homosexuals and transgenders should not have access to your children (or indeed, any children), then the Left wants you dead.

If you believe your country should have borders and that your government should safeguard the interests of its own native-born citizens rather than the interests of foreign barbarians, then the Left wants you dead.

If you are sane and healthy and happy and just want to be left alone to live your life and raise your children without interference from their pathocratic leviathan, then the Left wants you dead.

No matter how tolerant and respectful and inoffensive you try to be, the Left still wants you dead. And after they kill you, they want to parade your corpse around like a trophy. They want to dance on your grave and insult your widow and mock your orphaned children.

Charlie Kirk’s Murder, and the Left’s Demonic Response, Are a Major Turning Point for the USA

This past week, millions of Americans were violently awakened from their dogmatic slumbers. Their eyes were forced open, and they saw the enemy amongst us.

We saw leftists give themselves over wholly and unreservedly to Satan and not even try to hide it. We saw a smiling and friendly man who just wanted to talk about our differences get a bullet to the throat, and we saw leftists celebrate that crime and publicly announce whom the next targets should be. We saw an enemy that has no interest in truth, justice, or the American way, but that instead wants all of those ideals destroyed. We saw an enemy that wants us and our families dead.

If you didn’t know it before, now you know — and if you already knew it intellectually, but didn’t really know it on a gut level, now you most definitely do know it, very deeply and viscerally and undeniably — that this enemy is an existential threat to Life and everything that makes Life worth living. This enemy cannot be debated or reasoned with. This enemy can only be unrelentingly crushed and annihilated. Doing whatever is necessary to defeat that enemy is the only option.

President Trump and his Administration must now rise to the occasion. This is the last exit before our Republic runs out of road, crashes through the last remaining guardrail, and plunges into chaos and civil war.

Trump and his team can do to the Left what the Biden Administration did to the J6-ers, to people who didn’t even enter the capital but who were merely in the area, but who nonetheless got rolled up and thrown in solitary confinement while their prosecutions dragged on for years. Trump and his team can use this groundswell of public will as fuel to crush the Bolshevik menace, to purge government of communist subversives, to bring RICO charges against Antifa’s and BLM’s leadership and confiscate their assets, to cut off funding from gay race communist-infected universities and seize their endowments, to denaturalize and deport George Soros (which is really the moderate option for that satanic serpent), and so forth.

I hope to God Trump and his team actually do these things, because if he does not rise to the occasion, he will be leaving a crown in the gutter for the man who will. And if the Left thinks Trump is mean and dictatorial, then they really don’t want to see who comes next, if Trump fails to deal with the Bolsheviks now.

Literally Hitler? Suppose the history books are accurate and the Nazis massacred over six million people. That’s unimaginably horrific. But Stalin murdered 25 million. Mao killed 65 million (or more). If the choice is between literally Hitler and Stalin/Mao, whom do you think people are going to choose?

So that’s really the choice. Either Trump and his team handle the Bolsheviks, or literally Hitler will arise and deal with it. And if literally Hitler is the only thing standing between millions of regular people and a Holodomor in the American heartland, then millions of regular people are going to support literally Hitler. You don’t want literally Hitler? You better pray to God that Trump has the conviction and competence needed to eliminate the Bolshevik threat.

