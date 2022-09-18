Cats against Climate Change (Audio)

Cap the Cat, one of a growing number of Cats Against Climate Change (CACC)

In this episode, Daniel D reads his substack article Cats against Climate Change: On the important role our furry feline friends can play in saving the earth and protecting the Obamas' beachfront property from rising oceans...

