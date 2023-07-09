A Ghost in the Machine

Marxcissist Mania Is Sweeping America! (Audio Reading and Commentary)
Marxcissist Mania Is Sweeping America! (Audio Reading and Commentary)

Are Nazis really hiding behind every corner, or are crazy communists just suffering from Mass Psychogenic Illness?
Daniel D
Jul 09, 2023
Here is a reading of an essay I posted back in April, Marxcissist Mania Is Sweeping America: Are Nazis really hiding behind every corner, or are crazy communists just suffering from Mass Psychogenic Illness?

If you are listening to this on a podcast app or streaming platform, be sure to visit AGhostInTheMachine.substack.com and subscribe, so you don’t miss out on my written material! Also, on my substack, you can comment on each podcast episode with me and other listeners/readers. These conversations can be more interesting than the original posts themselves, so by all means, join in the fun!

