Our Father Who Art The Science! (Audio)

Our Father Who Art The Science : Dr. Anthony Fauci

This morning, I opened my front door and came face-to-face with two missionaries from The Church of the Current Thing. They told me that they had a message of good news from Our Father Who Art The Science that they wanted to share with me. Their message of salvation through faith in The Science changed by life, and now I want to share that message with you!

This is the audio version of an article published on A Ghost in the Machine on Sunday, August 21, 2022. You can view that article here: Our Father Who Art the Science!

The Science bless you and keep you!

