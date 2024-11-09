The Once and Future President
He came, he saw, he won reelection.
On election night, I didn’t even bother to check the results before I went to bed. I knew Trump would be winning, but in the back of my mind, I feared that no matter how big a lead Trump had, by the time I woke up in the morning, his apparent victory would have been buried beneath an avalanche of fraudulent ballots. Just like in 2020, but even more infuriatingly obvious this time. Thankfully, I was wrong.
Just to recap events prior to election day, Trump’s enemies had already tried to assassinate him twice, and Soros DAs12 had waged all-out lawfare against him to keep him out of office. After all that, they surely feared retribution for their crimes. I expected them to unleash everything left in their arsenal in a final attempt to subvert the election (all to “protect our democracy,” of course).
Voter fraud has been the bread and butter of urban Democratic Party machines for decades.3 Now that mail-in ballots make it easier than ever for Democrats to ma…