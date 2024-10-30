Can Kamala Harris' campaign sell the sizzle without the steak?

In this podcast episode, we discuss Kamala Harris’ campaign and whether it demonstrates the absolute limits of astroturfing.
Globohomo Ziobankster Inc has turned mass-marketing and high-tech influence operations into an art. From “remember the Lusitania” to “two weeks to slow the spread,” they have managed to sell some whopping lies to a gullible public over the past century (if not longer). But has their well of PR magic finally run dry?
“Sell the sizzle, not the steak,” is an advertising proverb, but with the Harris campaign, they’re trying to sell the sizzle without any steak — and without any sizzle either. The emperor’s new Yass Queen. And the people aren’t buying it.