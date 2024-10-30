A Ghost in the Machine

A Ghost in the Machine by Daniel D
Can Kamala Harris' campaign sell the sizzle without the steak?
And without any sizzle either? Are there limits to what marketing magicians and PsyOp influencers can accomplish? If astroturfing fails and they steal it anyway, can they contain the fallout?
Daniel D
Oct 30, 2024
The Kamala Harris campaign: selling the sizzle, without any steak … Image of Kamala Harris cackling
The Kamala Harris campaign: selling the sizzle, without any steak …

In this podcast episode, we discuss Kamala Harris’ campaign and whether it demonstrates the absolute limits of astroturfing.

Globohomo Ziobankster Inc has turned mass-marketing and high-tech influence operations into an art. From “remember the Lusitania” to “two weeks to slow the spread,” they have managed to sell some whopping lies to a gullible public over the past century (if not longer). But has their well of PR magic finally run dry?

“Sell the sizzle, not the steak,” is an advertising proverb, but with the Harris campaign, they’re trying to sell the sizzle without any steak — and without any sizzle either. The emperor’s new Yass Queen. And the people aren’t buying it.

