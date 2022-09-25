Trans Cats ARE Cats (Audio)

Trans Cats ARE Cats: why Trans Cats should be able to use the Cats’ Bathroom (a.k.a., Litterbox) and why you are a BIGOT who should be CANCELED if you disagree!

Should trans cats be able to use the cats’ bathroom (a.k.a., the “litterbox”)? That’s the question we discuss in this week’s episode of A Ghost in the Machine, the Podcast…

This discussion monologue weird rant is based on the article I published this morning, Trans Cats *Are* Cats, which you can read below:

I am hopeful that my cis-speciesist cats will be able to overcome their anti-trans bigotry, as they have learned to embrace other elements of the Holy Wokeist religion, such as fighting climate change.

If you’re listening to this podcast on an app or streaming service, check out aGhostInTheMachine.substack.com for my writing. And don’t forget to subscribe to this podcast/substack, so you don’t miss out on all the future fun!

Share