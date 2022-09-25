A Ghost in the Machine

A Ghost in the Machine by Daniel D
Trans Cats ARE Cats (Audio)
Trans Cats ARE Cats (Audio)

Why Trans Cats Should Be Able to Use the Cats' Bathroom (a.k.a., the "Litterbox")...
Daniel D
Sep 25, 2022
Trans Cats ARE Cats: why Trans Cats should be able to use the Cats’ Bathroom (a.k.a., Litterbox) and why you are a BIGOT who should be CANCELED if you disagree! Picture of trans cat using a litterbox.
Trans Cats ARE Cats: why Trans Cats should be able to use the Cats’ Bathroom (a.k.a., Litterbox) and why you are a BIGOT who should be CANCELED if you disagree!

Should trans cats be able to use the cats’ bathroom (a.k.a., the “litterbox”)? That’s the question we discuss in this week’s episode of A Ghost in the Machine, the Podcast

This discussion monologue weird rant is based on the article I published this morning, Trans Cats *Are* Cats, which you can read below:

A Ghost in the Machine
Trans Cats *Are* Cats!
I am soooo proud of my dog, Toby. This morning, Toby came out as trans. He now identifies as a cat. As I learned from the moral philosophers on Twitter, trans cats are cats. Prior to today, I thought I had two dogs and three cats. I had made this assumption bas…
3 years ago · 2 likes · Daniel D

I am hopeful that my cis-speciesist cats will be able to overcome their anti-trans bigotry, as they have learned to embrace other elements of the Holy Wokeist religion, such as fighting climate change.

