Trying to Out-Social Engineer the Left's Social Engineers Is a Losing Strategy

AI-generated image given the prompt, “A game of tug of war between groups of super-smart social engineers on a rickety old bridge over a deep canyon.” In other words, a visual representation of what clever young Millennials on the “dissident Right” are trying to do to oppose the clever young Millennials on the Left.

Brilliant and sophisticated young people come up with brilliant and sophisticated schemes for reforming the human race; unforeseen disasters ensue … That’s pretty much the story of Marxism, progressivism, etc.

In response to disasters caused by leftist social engineering, the brilliant and sophisticated young people on the (so-called) dissident Right — folks like Walt Bismarck and Richard Hanania — have their own brilliant and sophisticated ideas for social engineering. Such schemes cannot possibly backfire, because these progressives on the dissident Right have better motives and smarter ideas, than those misguided progressives on the Left did, right? Wrong.

The solution to…