Welcome to A Ghost in the Machine! I'm a regular human trying to make sense of this crazy clownworld. I publish written posts and audio podcasts on whatever issues I find most interesting at the time. Although my interests change constantly, there are some recurring themes, like the nature of good and evil, cultural alienation, and random end-times esoterica. As Inspector Clouseau once said, “It’s all part of Life’s rich pageant, you know.”

You definitely should subscribe!

I’m a starving artist (although you wouldn’t guess it from my waistline) trying to entertain and edify you; Substack has a great free-speech business model; why not subscribe and support both at the same time?

Subscribe! You know you want to! (Photo by Sam Dan Truong on Unsplash )

Sure, you could subscribe for free and read most new posts and join in the spirited conversations happening in the comment section, and sure, that would be fun and all, but … A paid subscription is only $5 a month! If I was a kid standing at your front door trying to sell you some overpriced crap for a school fundraiser, you’d spend more than that without thinking twice, just to get me to go away. I’m offering you fun and insightful writing and occasional humorous audio podcasts, all of which is much more useful and enjoyable than anything those annoying schoolkids are trying to sell you. So tell that bratty kid to piss off, and spend your money on a paid subscription to this substack instead. You will definitely sleep better at night if you do.

Get 25% off a paid subscription!