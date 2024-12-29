A Ghost in the Machine
Promethean Fire with Rurik Skywalker
An interesting and insightful conversation about metaphysics and mysticism
21 hrs ago
•
Daniel D
and
Rurik Skywalker
19
3
1:50:33
Optimism vs Pessimism
Do we live in a Good Universe with evil stripes, or an Evil Universe with good stripes?
Jan 12
•
Daniel D
33
A Ghost in the Machine
11
Be Careful What You Agree To!
When the PsyOps are this intense, nothing makes sense, and there are too many pages of small print terms and conditions to know what you're agreeing to…
Jan 7
•
Daniel D
48
8
42:12
December 2024
Magic American Dirt!
A program of prosperity for pajeets!
Dec 29, 2024
•
Daniel D
30
A Ghost in the Machine
3
2:59
"Why do men keep staring at my BOOBS whenever I post pictures of them online?!!!"
A Guest Post by Myrna Minkhoff decrying the male gaze ...
Dec 18, 2024
•
Daniel D
255
A Ghost in the Machine
109
Some Puppet Governments Really Are Better than Others
Don't get blackpilled: focus on the domestic battles we *can* win, even as the War Machine keeps turning ...
Dec 15, 2024
•
Daniel D
28
2
46:07
"Why Do You Hate Jews?"
Because that's the only logical question to ask when anyone dares to criticize the ADL or AIPAC ...
Dec 2, 2024
•
Daniel D
40
1:07:10
November 2024
Just Say No to Blackpills
Evaluating Trump's cabinet picks in light of the bigger picture
Nov 26, 2024
•
Daniel D
51
A Ghost in the Machine
6
Trump's Win Gave Us a Reprieve
Worst case scenario? We have more time to prepare for whatever is coming. Best case scenario? The sky's the limit. (Literally!)
Nov 12, 2024
•
Daniel D
26
6
50:00
The Once and Future President
He came, he saw, he won reelection.
Nov 9, 2024
•
Daniel D
51
A Ghost in the Machine
16
Kamala Harris Is a Psychopath
The only thing she cares about is seizing and wielding power, and the only power she cares about is the power to cause pointless suffering.
Nov 4, 2024
•
Daniel D
32
8
31:53
October 2024
Can Kamala Harris' campaign sell the sizzle without the steak?
And without any sizzle either? Are there limits to what marketing magicians and PsyOp influencers can accomplish? If astroturfing fails and they steal…
Oct 30, 2024
•
Daniel D
32
5
1:00:44
