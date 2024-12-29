A Ghost in the Machine

December 2024

Magic American Dirt!
A program of prosperity for pajeets!
  
"Why do men keep staring at my BOOBS whenever I post pictures of them online?!!!"
A Guest Post by Myrna Minkhoff decrying the male gaze ...
  
Some Puppet Governments Really Are Better than Others
Don't get blackpilled: focus on the domestic battles we *can* win, even as the War Machine keeps turning ...
  
"Why Do You Hate Jews?"
Because that's the only logical question to ask when anyone dares to criticize the ADL or AIPAC ...
  
1:07:10

November 2024

Just Say No to Blackpills
Evaluating Trump's cabinet picks in light of the bigger picture
  
Trump's Win Gave Us a Reprieve
Worst case scenario? We have more time to prepare for whatever is coming. Best case scenario? The sky's the limit. (Literally!)
  
The Once and Future President
He came, he saw, he won reelection.
  
Kamala Harris Is a Psychopath
The only thing she cares about is seizing and wielding power, and the only power she cares about is the power to cause pointless suffering.
  
October 2024

