Crashing Through Chesterton's Fence

Here we are, crashing through another one of Chesterton’s fences, with Tim Walz leading the way. In this episode, we discuss the significance of Walz remaining on the ticket, despite the fact that he has been caught lying — or at the very least, making deceptive insinuations and exaggerations — about his military service (or lack thereof).

Once upon a time, if the public found out that you had committed adultery, your political career was over, as Gary Hart discovered in 1987. Then came Bill Clinton, and he completely normalized cheating on your spouse (and lying about it afterwards) to the point that essentially no one cares about it anymore. Is Tim Walz doing to stolen valor what Bill Clinton did to adultery?

Less than ten years ago, NBC news anchor Brian Williams falsely claimed to have been on a helicopter in Iraq that got hit by an RPG. Due to public outcry, he was placed on leave and eventually demoted. Keep in …