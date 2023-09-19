A Ghost in the Machine

A Ghost in the Machine by Daniel D
Jumping on the "Silence Russell Brand" Wagon?
Nice little public image you got there, with which you criticize our regime . . . Be a shame if something happened to it!
Sep 19, 2023
Jumping on the “Silence Russell Brand” Wagon?

How reassuring it is to see that our ruling class cares so very deeply about protecting the vulnerable from sexual predation! I had begun to think they weren’t concerned, given their “ho hum” indifference towards the scandals surrounding Jeffrey Epstein’s questionable friendships with Bill Gates, Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, and other global elites; given their antipathy towards the movie Sound of Freedom (“Don’t see it! It’s just a Q-Anon conspiracy film!”); given their full-throated support of “child-friendly drag shows” and the idea that it’s okay for government officials to secretly counsel 12-year-old children to get mutilated in order to pretend to be a different gender; etc. But suddenly, just when you thought they didn’t care, they miraculously do care, and they want YOU to care, that Russell Brand did some allegedly bad things to vulnerable women 15 to 20 years ago. What a relief!

