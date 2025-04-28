Coming Apart Even Further! A tale of two grocery stores …

We’ve had a lot of “weeks where decades happen” over the past few years …

2012 feels like a lifetime ago now. The choice for President that year was either Mitt Romney or Barack Obama. Romney represented Bush-era Wall-Street-friendly neo-conservatism, while Obama represented Clinton-era Wall-Street-friendly neo-conservatism in blackface. Most Americans were happy with at least one of these two options, and they believed that their vote really mattered.

Back in 2012, Operation Iraqi Freedom was officially over, and the GWOT forever wars seemed to be finally winding down. Maybe instead of wasting all those billions of dollars in the Middle East, we’d finally start spending that money rebuilding our own aging infrastructure here at home. One had reason to hope!

Back then, most states did not recognize homosexual marriages. If you lived in middle America, you could still go about your daily routines and never once see a “Pride Flag” in real life. Maybe you knew (or more likely, knew of) someone who was gay, but they didn’t parade their sexual degeneracy in front of everyone’s faces. “Don’t ask, don’t tell” was still the official policy of the military, and that was also the custom by which most Americans were happy to abide (at least in “flyover country”): whatever two consenting adults want to do with each other behind closed doors is their business; I don’t want to know about it. (Some wild-eyed Bible thumpers warned that the “gay rights movement” was a slippery slope that would end in child-grooming and pedophilia; turns out the Bible thumpers were 100% right and all the credentialed experts were 100% wrong — something that has turned out to be the case about a lot of other things over the past 13 years.)

We had not yet experienced the hysterical moral panic of the BLM (Blacks Looting and Murdering) movement. Violent crime rates were still trending downwards, after having fallen steadily since the early 90s, and America’s big cities had once again become desirable places to live. You could still make the case, without sounding totally ridiculous, that race relations in America were improving and that Obama’s presence in the White House was a sign that racial distinctions were less important than socioeconomic ones. (Hadn’t that been the lesson of the Occupy Wall Street protests the year before?)

Back in 2012, most people understood that the country’s biggest and most prestigious newspapers had an ideological bias, but those newspapers were still widely considered to be factually reliable. As Daniel Patrick Moynihan once observed, “You are entitled to your own views; you are not entitled to your own facts.” Maybe the New York Times editorial page skewed liberal, but the front-page news stories were all factually accurate, right? They wouldn’t just make shit up and pass it off as fact, right? And they certainly wouldn’t coordinate with the CIA and with other media outlets to peddle bullshit on an industrial scale and manipulate Americans into going along with an enemy agenda, right? I mean, sure, there used to be an Operation Mockingbird and all, but that was decades ago and all that corruption had been fixed, right? In 2012, sober-minded and politically astute adults still trusted the nation’s newspapers of record, like the New York Times and the Washington Post, to get their facts right. (How quaint that sentiment seems today!)

Another institution most of us still trusted in 2012 was modern healthcare. For the most part, people still took the Surgeon General’s warnings seriously, and if “studies showed” something to be the case, most of us trusted that it was, in fact, the case. At the very least, pretty much everyone trusted their family doctor to give sound medical advice. For most of us, if the doctor said you or your kids needed a vaccination, you accepted whatever was in that shot without question. (How incredible that sounds today!)

A lot has changed, obviously, since 2012. As the infamous Lenin quote goes, there are decades where nothing happens, and there are weeks when decades happen. The past 13 years have had a lot of weeks where decades happened.

Or Maybe We’ve Just Become More Aware of How Things Have Always Been (at Least in Living Memory)

Or maybe, instead of saying that a lot has changed, it would be more accurate to say that the underlying reality of our situation has really not changed all that much, but that many of us (myself included) have finally become aware of that reality. In other words, we had the red pill rammed down our naive gullets. Looking back, I know I feel stupid to have ever trusted the institutions and public officials like I did. It all seems so obvious in hindsight that everything was a lie, but some of us, myself included, believed those lies for as long as we could.

13 years ago, all the regime’s best marketing slogans — Diversity is our strength! We have to end our dependence on fossil fuels! We are a nation of immigrants! They hate us because of our freedom! — may have been complete nonsense, but this nonsense was thoughtlessly believed by something like a supermajority of Americans. Sure, there were public figures who (ostensibly) criticized the regime publicly, but such criticisms almost always accepted as valid the core tenets of the regime narrative.

Real criticism of the regime’s founding myths were all safely outside the Overton Window, and unless you knew where to look and were specifically looking for it (meaning, effectively, that you already knew the regime’s founding myths were complete bullshit), you could spend all day sifting through the “marketplace of ideas” and never once hear anything that would make you suspect the whole thing was a giant con.

Looking back, 2012 seems like a relative age of innocence. But 2012 seems innocent only in comparison to the world of 2025. Go back further, to say 1960, and it’s clear that the world of 2012 was markedly worse in nearly every way. But in 2012, you could still believe in the utopian fantasies of the Enlightenment, at least in theory. You could still trust in that fantastic goddess, Technology, to eventually give us the tools to solve all of Humanity’s problems, especially with so many super-smart effective altruists at the helm. Of course, the super-smart effective altruists did have a plan for a glorious future; it just turned out not to include any of us.

(At Least) Two Separate and Distinct Americas (If Not More!)

Charles Murray (of The Bell Curve infamy) published a book in 2012 that analyzed the cultural trends of the previous 50 years: Coming Apart: the State of White America, 1960-2010, in which he argued that America had essentially become two separate and distinct countries, and that “a new upper class and a new lower class have diverged so far in core behaviors and values that they barely recognize their underlying American kinship.” Since then, the divisions have only gotten dramatically deeper.

Trump 1.0 represented a revolt of that “new lower class.” That, of course, is old news, as is the story of how Trump 1.0 was subverted, and how a color revolution was rolled out domestically by the spook agencies, who basically copied-and-pasted their “regime change” playbook that had worked so well for them abroad. Then the empire struck back with the Biden/Harris administration, unleashing lawfare on political enemies and importing tens of millions of third-world bioweapons in human form, and we all know how that turned out.

Now we’ve got Trump 2.0, and he’s had some early successes, and he’s also displayed some alarming warning signs. Now the new Administration has reached a crossroads of sorts: cross the Rubicon, ignore the courts, and deport the foreign invaders Biden/Harris brought in, or . . . preside over the final destruction of America.

The Immigration Crisis Is an Existential Threat

Mass immigration really is the biggest problem we face. Nothing else comes close. Everything Pat Buchanan warned about has come to pass, and it is no longer enough merely to “address” the issue. It has to be fully and finally solved. Not even another round of George W Bush-style neo-con-artist Middle East forever-wars on behalf of Our Greatest Albatross could destroy America as quickly and as irrevocably as the Kalergian replacement-level immigration policies of the Left. It’s not hyperbole to call it an existential threat that has to be opposed by any means necessary, because if it’s not, then the next Democrat Administration will just open up the floodgates again and bury us beneath a tsunami of third-world detritus, turning the entire country into California’s most dysfunctional counties.

Auron MacIntyre tweet about immigration and the Constitution [source]

Obviously, that’s a distressing prospect. But we really are on the razor’s edge now. I hope to God the blackpillers are wrong about Trump and who is ultimately calling the shots in his Administration, but even if they are and Trump truly is “America first” rather than “Israel first” — although it sure seems like they are putting more effort into cracking down on and deporting Israel’s enemies than they are into deporting America’s enemies — but let’s pretend that Trump really is America first and that he intends to deliver on all his biggest campaign promises, the question remains, will he do whatever is necessary to overcome the Bolshevik lawfare? Because if each Democrat President brings in 30 million new invaders, and if each Republican President deports, say, 10 million (which is a really optimistic number given current deportation levels, which have been even lower under Trump than under Biden!), then you can pretty easily see how this is going to end.

At Least Two Separate Americas, and the Tale of Two Grocery Stores …

Now, let’s return to the idea of there being two distinct Americas, divided on everything and living in two completely separate realities. In truth, there are three separate Americas, but the one at the very top is so ethereal and out-of-reach for most of us that it might as well not even be on the same planet. There are only 100 U.S. Senators, in a nation of some 350 million people, and believe it or not, there are some individuals who can call a U.S. Senator’s personal cell number, and that Senator will drop whatever he or she is doing and take the call and listen patiently as the caller instructs the Senator on how to do his job — and the Senator will obey like a well-trained lap dog. (And it gets even crazier: many of those who enjoy this kind of access to our top officials are dual-citizens representing a foreign country’s interests, at the expense of our interests as Americans.) Chances are, you and I will never attain anything close to that level of influence, so I’m not even going to talk about that top-level America. We’ll just ignore it for the time being.

Closer to the ground that you and I walk on, there are two very distinct Americas: one is the rapidly shrinking middle class, and the other is a burgeoning and increasingly dysfunctional lower class.

There are two grocery stores within a few miles of where I live that perfectly exemplify these two parallel realities: a Publix and a Walmart “Neighborhood Market.” Whenever the “current thing” insanity gets too maddening and the world seems like it’s going to hell in a handbasket, I can go to Publix (or Chick-fil-A) and pretend that everything is fine. The employees seem happy and friendly. (Apparently, the employees actually own Publix, and this suggests that there is some real business benefit to treating your employees like humans instead of machines.) The customers also seem to be in good spirits and are almost always courteous. The store is clean and well-stocked (well, mostly well-stocked, if you don’t count the egg section, as we’re still experiencing shortages after the Biden Administration slaughtered 150 million egg-laying chickens because of a bird flu outbreak during their final year in office). You really can walk the aisles of a Publix and imagine you’ve gone back in time 30 or 40 years. This is where the dwindling middle class goes to buy their groceries. Prices are generally a little higher (unless you shop their sale items), but people are willing to pay that surcharge to be able to shop in peace, without having to deal with lower-class pathologies.

Let’s say the online discourse about Karmelo Anthony’s murder of Austin Metcalf (and the tribal loyalty subsequently shown him by many of his fellow blacks, including the black female judge who reduced his bond by 75% and allowed him to await trial from the comfort of his own home) has you blackpilling about race relations in America. Well, just get offline and go to Publix. You’ll see black people working and shopping there, alongside whites and Asians, all apparently living together in the kind of perfect harmony that Boomer pop stars used to sing about. These are mostly the upper-decile blacks, the kind that white people knew and loved on the Cosby Show and the Fresh Prince. The kinds of blacks whom other blacks would accuse of “acting white.” When you’re at Publix, you can pretend that the bottom quintile of blacks — with their borderline-retarded and below IQs, their propensity for criminal violence (including much higher rates of interracial criminal violence), their festering antiwhite animus, and their high rates of malignant narcissism — don’t exist, and that MLK’s dream of a colorblind society is attainable.

But a few miles away from Publix is a Walmart “Neighborhood Market.” At this Walmart, neither the store nor the customers are clean. Black noise is abundant, and there’s always someone talking loudly and urgently about utter nonsense on speakerphone, with the volume turned all the way up. Depending on the time of day, a majority of the people in the store are speaking in a language other than English — and it’s increasingly not Spanish that they’re speaking either. A significant number of the non-English-speaking women are wearing hijabs, and judging from their complexions and physiognomy, they hail from all over the Muslim world. The people at Walmart are markedly less polite, and most of them look like they’re in a bad mood. The employees often appear either stressed-out or checked-out, either looking like they’re on the verge of a nervous breakdown, or looking like they just had one and no longer care about anything. You still see some heritage Americans (with ancestors who fought in at least one of this country’s wars — on the American side) shopping here. I’m guessing many of them would rather shop at Publix, but they cannot afford to feed their families at Publix prices (let alone Whole Foods prices), so here they are, mingling with the recent third-world imports dumped onto our city by the Biden/Harris Administration, along with the kind of black trash that caused “white flight” when more whites could afford to flee.

The Cultural Oases Are Disappearing

If Publix and Chick-fil-A are a sanctuary from the depressing reality being daily broadcast via news headlines and social media feeds, then the Walmart Neighborhood Market is tangible proof that something has gone terribly wrong, terribly quickly, in recent years. I live in a suburb of a smallish city in a very red state. If this has been happening here, I know it’s been happening elsewhere across America. I can see and hear — and in many cases smell — the effects of the Biden/Harris immigration policy. If Trump reverses that, his Administration will have been successful. If he fails to reverse it, his Administration will have been a disaster. There really is no other success Trump could possibly have that would compensate for his failure to deport the Biden/Harris bioweapons (a.k.a, the “migrants”). Blowback from Biden’s mass-immigration policy really is the reason Trump got elected; no other considerations even came close to moving voters the way “they’re eating the dogs; they’re eating the cats” did.

Right now, if you can afford it, you can still go to Publix or go golfing at a country club or enjoy an overpriced latte at a boutique coffee shop in an upscale neighborhood, and you can still imagine that despite a few recent hiccups, America is still doing okay. While you’re inside one of those cultural oases, you can still believe that we are voting our way out of this. You can still “trust the plan.” But step outside of those bubbles, and you’re instantly confronted with a different, darker reality.

The cultural oases are dwindling, while that darker reality is becoming the norm in more and more places. For most of us, the new reality is what we see whenever we go to the Walmart Neighborhood Market: a place where we feel like foreigners in our own country. We find ourselves surrounded by people who despise our culture and consume its dwindling seed corn like devouring locusts. And we all know that even though they’re not supposed to, at least some of these new arrivals manage to cast ballots in our elections, and we all know how they vote. And we all know how their kids will vote, if they’re not removed from our country now.

Trump can either be a truly great American President, or he can be the last American President. It really all comes down to whether he solves the immigration crisis, because if he doesn’t do that, whatever America becomes next, it will no longer be American.

