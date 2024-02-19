Are the causes of our beliefs psychological or logical? And is being on the spectrum an advantage?

Greetings and salutations, fellow weirdos, misfits, and heterodox thinkers! Welcome to another episode of A Ghost in the Machine, the Podcast. This time I discuss two excellent posts, Against the Psychologization of Philosophy, by L.P. Koch, and The Autism Horseshoe, by Richard Hanania. These two essays complement each other quite well and raise some interesting issues. Why do we think the way we do? What do our beliefs, attitudes, and mental habits say about us? And is being neuro-atypical (a.k.a., a “weirdo”) actually a blessing in disguise?

Are the causes of our beliefs psychological or logical? Well, obviously it can be both, and it probably depends on the belief in question, but those beliefs that are attached to a narrative with which we identify are likely to be more deeply rooted in our own psychology than we may care to admit.

As Bob Mayer points out in Who Dares Wins , it can be instructive to approach…