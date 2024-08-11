The Marxist Magic of "White Privilege"

A puppet news anchor warns the public about dangerous far-right white supremacy; who is pulling her strings and writing her script?

In this episode, we discuss the magic of “White Privilege.” Recently, I had an interlocutor of color raise my mythical “white privilege” as a red herring objection in a debate on an unrelated topic. This got me thinking about the way racialized concepts are used to mislead, manipulate, and gaslight people, and what the method to this Marxist madness might be.

The reality is, concepts like “white privilege” are part of a sophisticated PsyOp that is effective on multiple levels at once. Of course, there’s the obvious dialectical impact it has on the Overton Window and how certain issues are framed. There’s also the asymmetry of it: guerilla moralists can just pick up these incoherent, insane stock phrases like so many pieces of shit lying around our cultural monkey house, and then fling them wildly and repeatedly at everyone else. The effort they spend fling…