A Ghost in the Machine

A Ghost in the Machine

A Ghost in the Machine
A Ghost in the Machine by Daniel D
Clownshow Debates, Haitian Bioweapons, and a Civilizational Hostage Crisis
0:00
-51:01

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of A Ghost in the Machine

Clownshow Debates, Haitian Bioweapons, and a Civilizational Hostage Crisis

Glitches in the narrative matrix and the power plays happening behind the scenes
Daniel D's avatar
Daniel D
Sep 14, 2024
∙ Paid
Intra-elite competition: the Godfather vs a psychopathic transgender clown. Who will manage the mafia cabal that owns the cultural institutions and government?
Intra-elite competition: the Godfather vs a psychopathic transgender clown. Who will manage the mafia cabal that owns the cultural institutions and government?

In this episode, we discuss (1) last week’s Presidential debate between Donald “Insult Comic” Trump and Kamala “Yass Kween” Harris, (2) the cat-eating, voodoo-practicing Haitian bioweapons who have become the avatars for the Kalergi-planned replacement immigration happening throughout the West, and (3) the bigger picture of a civilizational hostage crisis. How does all of this fit together? Listen and find out!

The TL;DL (too long; didn’t listen) is that if you paid attention to the debate, you could see the areas of difference between the candidates (e.g., crime and immigration) and the areas of agreement (American support for Israel). These data points, in conjunction with the latest cultural conflagrations over the World War II narrative, shed some interesting light on the burgeoning intra-elite conflict.

Get 25% off a paid subscription!

As Neoliberal Feudalism puts it, there is …

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Daniel D.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Daniel D · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture