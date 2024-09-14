Clownshow Debates, Haitian Bioweapons, and a Civilizational Hostage Crisis

Intra-elite competition: the Godfather vs a psychopathic transgender clown. Who will manage the mafia cabal that owns the cultural institutions and government?

In this episode, we discuss (1) last week’s Presidential debate between Donald “Insult Comic” Trump and Kamala “Yass Kween” Harris, (2) the cat-eating, voodoo-practicing Haitian bioweapons who have become the avatars for the Kalergi-planned replacement immigration happening throughout the West, and (3) the bigger picture of a civilizational hostage crisis. How does all of this fit together? Listen and find out!

The TL;DL (too long; didn’t listen) is that if you paid attention to the debate, you could see the areas of difference between the candidates (e.g., crime and immigration) and the areas of agreement (American support for Israel). These data points, in conjunction with the latest cultural conflagrations over the World War II narrative, shed some interesting light on the burgeoning intra-elite conflict.

Get 25% off a paid subscription!

As Neoliberal Feudalism puts it, there is …