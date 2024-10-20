Is Eusocial Media possible?

In this episode, we discuss the good, the bad, and the ugly of social media. What are the benefits of online interactions, and how do we keep those benefits, while minimizing the costs?

The Good

G.K. Chesterton observed that older technology tends to perform many functions, whereas the new technology that replaces it tends to take only one of those functions and perform it extremely well, while ignoring all the other goods produced by the older tech. An example he gave was the modern light bulb providing better light than a fire, but with very little of the warmth. In an analogous way, social media more efficiently facilitates certain limited goods, even as it misses many of the other goods that are characteristic of offline social interactions. Nevertheless, these limited goods that social media does provide are still a real benefit that could be lost if one avoided social media altogether.

For example, if you’re an INTJ, you probably realized long ago that y…