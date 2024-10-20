A Ghost in the Machine

A Ghost in the Machine

A Ghost in the Machine
A Ghost in the Machine by Daniel D
Is Eusocial Media Possible?
0:00
-42:50

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of A Ghost in the Machine

Is Eusocial Media Possible?

The dynamics of a love/hate relationship with social media ... How do we get more of the good, and less of the bad, online? (And how can we properly ridicule the ugly?)
Daniel D's avatar
Daniel D
Oct 20, 2024
∙ Paid
Is Eusocial Media possible? A group of people all sitting in a circle, facing each other, yet ignoring each other because they are all fixated on their screens (a.k.a., black mirrors)...
Is Eusocial Media possible?

In this episode, we discuss the good, the bad, and the ugly of social media. What are the benefits of online interactions, and how do we keep those benefits, while minimizing the costs?

The Good

G.K. Chesterton observed that older technology tends to perform many functions, whereas the new technology that replaces it tends to take only one of those functions and perform it extremely well, while ignoring all the other goods produced by the older tech. An example he gave was the modern light bulb providing better light than a fire, but with very little of the warmth. In an analogous way, social media more efficiently facilitates certain limited goods, even as it misses many of the other goods that are characteristic of offline social interactions. Nevertheless, these limited goods that social media does provide are still a real benefit that could be lost if one avoided social media altogether.

For example, if you’re an INTJ, you probably realized long ago that y…

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Daniel D.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Daniel D · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture