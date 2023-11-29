In this podcast episode, we discuss living well amidst a culture of death. Here’s the TL;DL (Too Long; Didn’t Listen):
Politics is downstream of Culture, and Culture is downstream of Metaphysics (or Spirituality);
While it may be helpful, or even necessary, to treat symptoms of an illness, treating the symptoms is no substitute for treating the underlying illness itself;
The symptoms of illness we see in our politics are a product of the spiritual sickness ravaging our culture — our culture is under the sway of a Spirit of Nihilism, and to quote Walter Sobchak from The Great Lebowski (when he compared Nazism to Nihilism), “Say what you want about the tenets of national socialism, dude, at least it’s an ethos” — the illogical, inconsistent, ever-changing ideology of the Globohomo American Empire (GAE) and its Marxcissist apparatchiks is just a smokescreen to conceal a black hole of bottomless nihilism — their utopia has to be impossib…