A Ghost in the Machine

A Ghost in the Machine

A Ghost in the Machine
A Ghost in the Machine by Daniel D
Fatherhood: Just Do It!
0:00
-27:23

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of A Ghost in the Machine

Fatherhood: Just Do It!

You should become a dad, especially if you want to live a meaningful life, become as virtuous as you possibly can, and influence the culture in a positive way.
Daniel D's avatar
Daniel D
Jun 15, 2024
∙ Paid
Fatherhood: Just Do It! AI-generated image of a dad playing catch with his son with the family dog trying to join in the fun.
Fatherhood: Just Do It!

Welcome to episode 34 of A Ghost in the Machine Podcast, featuring a Father’s Day message that is simple and straightforward: “Fatherhood, just do it!”

Yes, our culture is criminally insane and the institutions and incentives are all arrayed *against* the formation of happy, healthy families, so yes, you will definitely have to swim upstream against a very strong current. Yes, it’s incredibly expensive and probably seems unaffordable. Yes, it will involve substantial risk to you personally, especially given how anti-Man the “family law” regime is. And yes, you should totally do it anyway.

Here’s the rough time-stamps for this episode:

  • 0:00 to around 2:49: Introduction;

  • 2:50 to around 7:05: Some general housekeeping notes, future plans for the podcast, upcoming episodes, etc.; and (finally!)

  • 7:06 to the end: Thoughts on Fatherhood and why you should take the leap and just do it, if you haven’t already.

In discussing fatherhood, I specifically reference Johann Kurtz’s Note (embed…

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Daniel D.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Daniel D · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture