Fatherhood: Just Do It!

Welcome to episode 34 of A Ghost in the Machine Podcast, featuring a Father’s Day message that is simple and straightforward: “Fatherhood, just do it!”

Yes, our culture is criminally insane and the institutions and incentives are all arrayed *against* the formation of happy, healthy families, so yes, you will definitely have to swim upstream against a very strong current. Yes, it’s incredibly expensive and probably seems unaffordable. Yes, it will involve substantial risk to you personally, especially given how anti-Man the “family law” regime is. And yes, you should totally do it anyway.

Here’s the rough time-stamps for this episode:

0:00 to around 2:49: Introduction;

2:50 to around 7:05: Some general housekeeping notes, future plans for the podcast, upcoming episodes, etc.; and (finally!)

7:06 to the end: Thoughts on Fatherhood and why you should take the leap and just do it, if you haven’t already.

In discussing fatherhood, I specifically reference Johann Kurtz’s Note (embed…