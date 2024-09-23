See How the Other Half (of Substack) Lives

A Regime Narrative Factory mass-producing Yass Kweeens and Commie Karens

This podcast episode is a bit of an experiment: I explore Substack’s home page as it appears to someone new to the platform. What kinds of posts and notes are at the top of the page? What kinds of ideas and perspectives appear to be promoted? If you said “all the latest clownworld craziness,” you are correct.

Basically, it’s like there’s a factory where regime narratives are mass produced and then shipped out to the various media platforms, including Substack, where they can be mindlessly consumed by Yass Kweens and Commie Karens.

There’s the obligatory “Trump is literally Hitler” pieces, like this gem:

The author’s bio and profile pic look exactly like you’d expect: