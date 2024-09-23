See How the Other Half (of Substack) Lives

A Ghost in the Machine

A glimpse into the clownworld craziness that Substack's algorithm shows new arrivals to this platform ...
Sep 23, 2024
A Regime Narrative Factory mass-producing Yass Kweeens and Commie Karens
A Regime Narrative Factory mass-producing Yass Kweeens and Commie Karens

This podcast episode is a bit of an experiment: I explore Substack’s home page as it appears to someone new to the platform. What kinds of posts and notes are at the top of the page? What kinds of ideas and perspectives appear to be promoted? If you said “all the latest clownworld craziness,” you are correct.

Basically, it’s like there’s a factory where regime narratives are mass produced and then shipped out to the various media platforms, including Substack, where they can be mindlessly consumed by Yass Kweens and Commie Karens.

There’s the obligatory “Trump is literally Hitler” pieces, like this gem:

MAGA = NAZI
Orange Hitler 2.0: A 2015 German movie, about Hitler suddenly showing up in the present, predicted Trump’s rise to power
Americans underestimate just how dangerous Trump really is…
2 years ago · 742 likes · 320 comments · Oliver Markus Malloy

The author’s bio and profile pic look exactly like you’d expect:

