A Ghost in the Machine

A Ghost in the Machine

A Ghost in the Machine
A Ghost in the Machine by Daniel D
Victimology Poker (Audio)
0:00
-47:40

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of A Ghost in the Machine

Victimology Poker (Audio)

On Clownworld America's New National Pastime
Daniel D's avatar
Daniel D
Jul 26, 2022
∙ Paid
Victimology Poker: Clownworld America’s New National Pastime!
Victimology Poker: Clownworld America’s New National Pastime!

In this episode of A Ghost in the Machine podcast, Daniel D reads and discusses his substack article on Victimology Poker, a term popularized by Gad Saad to describe clownworld America’s new national pastime of intersectional grievance and group pity parties. You can read the original article, which includes additional links and embedded media, here:

A Ghost in the Machine
Victimology Poker
The incomparable Gad Saad popularized the term “victimology poker,” which refers to the uniquely Western pathology of making a virtue out of being a victim, even to the point of greatly exaggerating or outright inventing traumas to enhance one’s status. Older generations referred to this sim…
Read more
4 years ago · 4 likes · Daniel D

Share

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Daniel D.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Daniel D · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture