Whites Are Acting Like Blacks Politically (for Better and for Worse...)

Celebrate real victories and reward the leaders who deliver those victories, but … also keep this warning in mind!

After being in office for less than a month, Trump has already done a lot of good … but there are definite warning signs that we should not ignore. Recently, Trump met with Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Our Greatest Ally and 4 ever BFF Israel, and announced that America will be cleaning up Bibi’s mess in Gaza. Israel broke it; we buy it (and then clean it up, secure it militarily, ethnically cleanse it, and redevelop it). Trump has since doubled down on this pledge.

This has provoked some interesting reactions on the Right. It is true that nothing unites people like a common enemy, but once your people start winning, it can be easy to forget that your common enemy is still there, still scheming, and still very much committed to your destruction.

Why do I say that whites are acting like blacks politically? Well, listen to this episode to find out! We discuss the following questions:

What does “black” mean as a political identity?

What does “white” mean as a political identity?

How has the politics of “blackness” been used to manipulate blacks?

How might the politics of “whiteness” be used to manipulate whites?

At the end of the day, it’s PsyOps all the way down (and all the way up), but at least our side is in power now, right? Well, it’s complicated. There’s a good aspect of identity politics — the current administration is rolling back and repudiating the anti-white, anti-male, and anti-normal-and-healthy-sexuality agenda of the Obama/Biden regime — but when it comes to identity politics, there’s also the bad and the ugly. And Trump’s recent announcements about his plans for Gaza are a warning that things could get really ugly for us, if we’re not careful. I hope not, but history does not encourage optimism here.

This enemy is playing the long game and will gladly allow us to win some seemingly big battles in order to ensure that we ultimately lose the war!

Don’t despair, but don’t ignore the very real warning signs either.

