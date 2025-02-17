A Ghost in the Machine
A Ghost in the Machine by Daniel D
Whites Are Acting Like Blacks Politically (for Better and for Worse...)
7
3
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -59:45
-59:45

Whites Are Acting Like Blacks Politically (for Better and for Worse...)

It's PsyOps and Puppet Strings all the way down, but at least OUR side is in power!
Daniel D
Feb 17, 2025
7
3
Share
Transcript
Screenshot of prediction about how the regime will use white identity politics to PsyOp us into supporting WWIII on behalf of the regime that hates us and wants to genocide and replace us!
Celebrate real victories and reward the leaders who deliver those victories, but … also keep this warning in mind!

After being in office for less than a month, Trump has already done a lot of good … but there are definite warning signs that we should not ignore. Recently, Trump met with Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Our Greatest Ally and 4 ever BFF Israel,1 and announced that America will be cleaning up Bibi’s mess in Gaza. Israel broke it; we buy it (and then clean it up, secure it militarily, ethnically cleanse it, and redevelop it). Trump has since doubled down on this pledge.

Screenshot of RT article about Trump’s plan for Gaza
RT article about Trump’s plan for Gaza (source)

This has provoked some interesting reactions on the Right. It is true that nothing unites people like a common enemy, but once your people start winning, it can be easy to forget that your common enemy is still there, still scheming, and still very much committed to your destruction.

Why do I say that whites are acting like blacks politically? Well, listen to this episode to find out! We discuss the following questions:

  • What does “black” mean as a political identity?

  • What does “white” mean as a political identity?

  • How has the politics of “blackness” been used to manipulate blacks?

  • How might the politics of “whiteness” be used to manipulate whites?

At the end of the day, it’s PsyOps all the way down (and all the way up), but at least our side is in power now, right? Well, it’s complicated. There’s a good aspect of identity politics — the current administration is rolling back and repudiating the anti-white, anti-male, and anti-normal-and-healthy-sexuality agenda of the Obama/Biden regime — but when it comes to identity politics, there’s also the bad and the ugly. And Trump’s recent announcements about his plans for Gaza are a warning that things could get really ugly for us, if we’re not careful. I hope not, but history does not encourage optimism here.

In this episode, I reference

Neoliberal Feudalism
’s latest post about The Paradox of Zionism Wrapped Inside White Nationalism.2 Although I would certainly urge caution about impugning anyone’s motives — people can be sincere AND well-intentioned AND mistaken for a variety of reasons, and this is very different than being a paid shill or consciously acting as a COINTELPRO agent — nevertheless, when it comes to the bigger picture of how an incoming PsyOp appears to be shaping up, I believe these alarm bells need to be rung very often and very loudly. Maybe it’s a false alarm (I hope to God it is), but maybe it’s not, and if not, then we’d better not ignore or underestimate the enemy who is behind it. The
Tree of Woe
post analyzing the strategy of evil is pertinent here.3 This enemy is playing the long game and will gladly allow us to win some seemingly big battles in order to ensure that we ultimately lose the war!

Some folks have said, “Hey, this is just Trump’s style — he says something wild and crazy and uses it for anchoring! It’s just a negotiating tactic!” Okay, but who is Trump negotiating with when he stands next to Bibi and announces that we Americans are going to make Gaza our responsibility? Is he negotiating with the Israelis? Or is he negotiating with us Americans who will be the ones paying for it (up to and including paying for it with our lives and our children’s lives)? We need to advocate for our own interests here, rather than blindly trusting Trump to do that for us. As

Kulak
’s latest post warns, trusting the plan and meekly being a good team player and contenting ourselves with getting some, but not all, of what we want, is a recipe for defeat.4 Don’t despair, but don’t ignore the very real warning signs either.

If you are listening to this on a podcast app or streaming service, be sure to visit the Substack post for this episode to view embedded media and also to leave a comment. If you find value in this episode (or in all the other wonderful writings and podcastings I’m doing here), your support is much appreciated. Thanks for listening and reading, and stay frosty.

Get 25% off a paid subscription!

Get 41% off an annual subscription!

Share

Leave a comment

A Ghost in the Machine is a reader and listener supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

1
Political Commentary

The United States of Freier-dom

Daniel D
·
July 1, 2024
The United States of Freier-dom

Why are we Americans such schlemiels, suckers, and simps for Israel? As the (apparently) Mossad honeypot operation known as Jefrey Epstein showed, our oligarchs and politicians are getting some play out of the deal, at least. But what’s in it for the rest of us?

Read full story
2
The Neo-Feudal Review
The Paradox of Zionism Wrapped Inside White Nationalism
This post argues that elites are manipulating the masses through the current populist right narrative, using figures like Trump and tactics such as QAnon to create false hope and distraction while pushing agendas that ultimately serve elite interests. It suggests that the populist right, far from offering true resistance, is part of a carefully crafted …
Read more
7 days ago · 97 likes · 88 comments · Neoliberal Feudalism

3
Contemplations on the Tree of Woe
The Strategy of Evil
From the field of military science comes the concept of the “opposing force” or “OPFOR,” elite cadres of soldiers trained and equipped to think and fight like the enemy of the fighting force to which they belong…
Read more
a year ago · 224 likes · 31 comments · Tree of Woe

4
Anarchonomicon
Short Take: No. We Are Not Winning, We Cannot Even be Said to Be Surviving
Pay very close attention to people who want you to "shutup" "stop black-pilling" or accuse you of being "addicted to losing" because you demand Trump and Co implement the policies you want and not sell out…
Read more
8 days ago · 126 likes · 49 comments · Kulak

Discussion about this episode

A Ghost in the Machine
A Ghost in the Machine by Daniel D
A Ghost in the Machine features hot takes on modern life from Daniel D, a regular human in a world gone mad. Daniel is nerdy and philosophical like Woody Allen, loud and angry like Sam Kinison, and full of shit like a clogged gas station toilet. It's all part of Life's rich pageant!
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Daniel D
Recent Episodes
A New Phase in the Culture War?
  Daniel D and John Carter
Promethean Fire with Rurik Skywalker
  Daniel D and Rurik Skywalker
Be Careful What You Agree To!
  Daniel D
Some Puppet Governments Really Are Better than Others
  Daniel D
"Why Do You Hate Jews?"
  Daniel D
Trump's Win Gave Us a Reprieve
  Daniel D
Kamala Harris Is a Psychopath
  Daniel D