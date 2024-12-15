A Ghost in the Machine

A Ghost in the Machine by Daniel D
Some Puppet Governments Really Are Better than Others
Some Puppet Governments Really Are Better than Others

Don't get blackpilled: focus on the domestic battles we *can* win, even as the War Machine keeps turning ...
Dec 15, 2024
Some puppet governments really are better than others. (Image generated using Grok). An image of puppets looking like Trump and Kamala Harris on a stage with Benjamin Netenyahu in the background. Trump offers gifts; Harris offers DIEversity and anarcho-tyranny.
Some puppet governments really are better than others. (Image generated using Grok)

A couple of recent events may be harbingers of what’s to come: Daniel Penny got acquitted, and Bashar Al Assad got regime-changed. In other words, we’re seeing culture-war victories domestically and NeoCon-artist shenanigans internationally. Some on the dissident Right have pointed to these events as confirmation of their one theory to explain them all: that Zionists completely control the incoming Trump Administration, and that they “allowed” Trump to win election in order to get buy-in from straight white men in preparation for another pointlessly destructive Middle-East war. With this in mind, they conclude that you should be blackpilled about America’s future and about everything else. I disagree.

Obviously, I don’t deny the importance of foreign policy or the dangers of the Zionist lobby. No, you’re not imagining things. Yes, Israel really does have inordinate control over America’s government and p…

