Some puppet governments really are better than others. (Image generated using Grok)

A couple of recent events may be harbingers of what’s to come: Daniel Penny got acquitted, and Bashar Al Assad got regime-changed. In other words, we’re seeing culture-war victories domestically and NeoCon-artist shenanigans internationally. Some on the dissident Right have pointed to these events as confirmation of their one theory to explain them all: that Zionists completely control the incoming Trump Administration, and that they “allowed” Trump to win election in order to get buy-in from straight white men in preparation for another pointlessly destructive Middle-East war. With this in mind, they conclude that you should be blackpilled about America’s future and about everything else. I disagree.

Obviously, I don’t deny the importance of foreign policy or the dangers of the Zionist lobby. No, you’re not imagining things. Yes, Israel really does have inordinate control over America’s government and p…