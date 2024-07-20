Attention social media users, we’ve got a blue-light special on cancellations of Leftists! I’m not saying Libs-of-TikTok shoudl have doxxed her, but I understand …

In this episode, we discuss the Right-Wing cancellation mobs and the infighting among folks in the dissident Right (such as it is) about whether we should encourage that sort of thing or be above using the petty tactics of our enemies. To paraphrase Chris Rock’s classic bit about the OJ Simpson murder trial, I’m not saying Libs-of-TikTok should have doxxed her, but I understand.

As the Bible says, “You reap what you sow.” Or as English folk wisdom says, “What goes around comes around.” Or as New Age Hippies and Indian Gurus say, “Karma.” I don’t have to be the one inflicting the consequences of a person’s beliefs and practices onto her, but I also don’t have to feel bad about it when it happens.

In this episode, I reference various takes on this issue from folks like John Carter, Librarian of Celaeno, and Holly’s Substack, with links to their posts below. (If you are list…