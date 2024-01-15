In this episode (and in time for MLK Day), we revisit the “Jewish Question,” the “Black Question,” and the “Neanda Question,” and via airtight logic and unimpeachable evidence we arrive at the inexorable conclusion that Mike Benz should be our next President and that Candace Owens should be Vice President. (And George Soros, Fanni Willis, and Joe Brandon should be given the most “cruel and unusual punishments” imaginable for their crimes.)

When I entered “ Mike Benz Candace Owens for President and Vice President of the USA 2024 ” in the prompt for Substack’s A.I. generator, it gave me the above image. I guess Candace Owens is on the left, some other cabinet official, who appears to be a second or possibly third-generation Dominican immigrant, is on the right, and Mike Benz is the totally non-Jewish Pacific Islander in the middle.

Side note: when discussing the upcoming election, I use the first-person plural possessive with you, dear reader and listener, because I want to give you the be…